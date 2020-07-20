A Rockmart man remained in jail without bond Monday after he engaged in a standoff with officers late Friday night and allegedly hit a woman with a gun.
Dustin Leggett, 22, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault as well as two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts following an incident in the Goodyear Village area of Rockmart that ended peacefully with Leggett surrendering to officers after tear gas was deployed into the home.
The three-hour ordeal brought Rockmart, Cedartown and Polk County police to the area of 547 Lane St. and also included the assistance of the Rome-Floyd County SWAT team.
According to Rockmart police reports:
Officers received a call of a man with a gun at 547 Lane St. around 9:20 p.m. Friday. When police arrived they found a woman outside of the house holding a baby claiming Leggett hit her in the face with a pistol and went inside by himself.
The woman said he made comments about harming himself and officers established contact with Leggett while they set up a perimeter around the house. They also evacuated nearby homes for the safety of the residents who lived in that area.
Leggett later stopped talking with the officers on scene and the Rome-Floyd County SWAT team was called to help with the situation with its resources. At one point, Leggett’s father was brought in to talk over a loudspeaker in an attempt to get him to come out.
After all methods were attempted, the decision was made to introduce gas into the house. Within just a few short seconds following the deployment of gas, Leggett walked out with his hands up and surrendered without injury to himself or any officers on scene.
Leggett is also charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of third-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct and battery under the Family Violence Act.
Rockmart police posted on its Facebook page they were thankful to the different agencies who assisted them and also the local residents who remained at a safe distance during the incident.