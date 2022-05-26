A Paulding County man is being held without bond after detectives charged him with the murder of his mother in relation to a house fire that occured last month in Dallas.
Bryan Dwayne Jones, 51, of Dallas, is charged with felony counts of concealing the death of another, arson, and murder, as well as misdemeanor cruelty to animals, following an investigation by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
According to county and state officials:
Paulding County firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a mobile home fire on Due West Road in Dallas just before 8:30 p.m. on April 22.
Preliminary information indicated that an elderly woman may have been trapped inside the home along with a family pet. Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the woman’s body along with the remains of the family dog.
Paulding County detectives were able to determine that the deceased was 72-year-old Deborah Jones.
“Due to the suspicious nature of the fire and erratic statements and actions by the suspect, who then fled the scene, detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office took out warrants against Mr. Bryan Jones,” Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a release.
“Mr. Jones was subsequently arrested in Cedartown on April 26 and, after interviews with the subject and a final determination that the fire was intentionally set, detectives officially charged him with murder and arson, among other charges.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Paulding County detectives by calling the Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at 770-443-3047.