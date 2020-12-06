A Cedartown man remains in jail without bond after police charged him with the armed robbery of a convenience store last month.
Sterling N. Mitchell, 37, was arrested on Dec. 2 after Cedartown Police investigators linked him to the crime, which occurred on Nov. 19 at Discount Grocery and Tobacco Mart, 425 S. College St.
No further information concerning the incident was immediately available.
Mitchell is charged with felony counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He has been denied bond.
In a statement, Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome commended the quick response of the city's patrol division and the thorough work of the department's investigation division.
The release also included that the Cedartown Police Department appreciates the cooperation of local businesses in providing investigators with helpful information regarding this incident.