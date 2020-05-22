A Rockmart man is in custody and another was transported out of Polk County for treatment after he was shot twice in an incident on Elm Street today, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner.
Turner said that Quinten Eutsey, 30, was quickly treated by Redmond EMS and Rockmart Fire and Rescue, and transported to the Nathan Dean Sports Complex to be airlifted for treatment. Eutsey was flown to Atlanta Medical Center for additional care.
Turner said that Eutsey was found by a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy at505 E. Elm St., Rockmart around 1 p.m. having been shot twice in the abdomen. The deputy had been flagged down by the gunman, Marshall Cruz of the East Elm Street address in Rockmart, who admitted to the shooting.
He said Cruz was taken into custody without further incident.
In a further release on the shooting, Turner reported that Cruz had asked Eutsey to leave his residence and that "he kept telling him" before eventually Cruz shot Eutsey, also known as "Q" to area residents.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Scene Unit was called into provide aid in documenting the scene, Turner added.