Political campaign rallies are usually hosted in large areas like parks, outside of famous landmarks, and arenas.
The COVID-19 pandemic got one congressional candidate got creative in planning a local event.
A drive-in political rally was hosted in Rockmart on Thursday evening for Majorie Greene’s campaign for U.S. Congress.
Over 50 people gathered in the Triangle Foods parking lot while practicing social distancing procedures to support Greene’s campaign. The either sat in their cars or stood to listen to her speak about her experiences, campaign, and plans for serving Northwest Georgia.
The event was broadcasted live over the FM radio station 107.7 for everyone in their cars to hear clearly, and for those who could not attend the event also had the opportunity to listen in. Attendees interacted with Greene’s speech by honking their car horns.
Greene is a Republican candidate for the 14th District Congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves. Greene was originally challenging former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the District 6 Republican primary, but was urged to move her campaign to the Northwest Georgia district.
The 12-county district is heavily Republican and covers Floyd, Polk, Chattooga, Gordon, Whitfield, Murray, Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Haralson and Paulding counties, and a small part of Pickens County.
Greene’s Republican, conservative ideals include values of Pro-Trump, Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment, support to veterans and law enforcement, and support to the Balanced Budget Amendment.
Greene, a mother of three, and her husband, Perry Greene, are from Alpharetta and are the owners of Taylor Commercial, a commercial construction and renovation company. She’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and also the founder of CrossFit Passion.
For more information about Greene and her campaign, visit her Facebook page, Majorie Taylor Greene for Congress, or website at www.greene2020.com.