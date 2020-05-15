Companies large and small have been reaching out to show their appreciation and support from front line workers in a variety of ways, and 1st Franklin Financial in Cedartown is just one of the many businesses doing their part.
Dawn Ruff, Branch Manager for 1st Franklin Financial's Cedartown location, arrived at Cedar Hill Senior Living on Thursday, May 14 at lunchtime with several bags of Chick-fil-A and hand sanitizer for the staff to enjoy.
The donation is just one of many being provided by local businesses to medical personnel on the front lines in facilities like nursing homes and hospitals across the state.