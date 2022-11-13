The Georgia Department of Human Services has opened the first phase of enrollment in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This federally funded program helps low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
Residents aged 65 and older, or those who are medically homebound, can apply for LIHEAP heating assistance now. Applications will be taken for all other eligible residents beginning Dec. 1.
DHS administers the program, but applications are taken by local Community Action Agencies on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are expended.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, at 202 S. Erwin St. in Cartersville serves residents of Floyd, Polk, Gordon, Bartow, Douglas, Haralson and Paulding counties. The phone number is 770-382-5388.
Residents in Chattooga County go through North Georgia Community Action, 1344 Talking Rock Road in Jasper, which also serves Catoosa, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, Walker and Whitfield counties. Phone: 706-692-5644.
To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. The income threshold is $28,058 for a household of one and $62,591 for a household of five. CAAs will walk applicants through the process, but below are some items that must be provided:
♦ Most recent heating bill or statement of service from heating provider.
♦ Social Security numbers for each household member.
♦ Proof of citizenship for each household member.
♦ Proof of income (e.g., a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member.
♦ Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household members, if applicable.