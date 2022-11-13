Tallatoona Community Action Partnership

The Georgia Department of Human Services has opened the first phase of enrollment in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This federally funded program helps low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.

Residents aged 65 and older, or those who are medically homebound, can apply for LIHEAP heating assistance now. Applications will be taken for all other eligible residents beginning Dec. 1.

