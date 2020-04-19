A house is more than just walls, a roof and a place to eat and sleep. It is a living thing — made more so by the number of systems within a home running at all times — that requires the same love and care that people do in life. Everything from plumbing, to electrical, heating and air conditioning are just as vital to the spaces we live in as blood and oxygen are to humans.
So a home becomes more than just a place, but both an extension of who owns or rents them and in itself an organism with a long memory. Houses in many cases take on physical reminders of past residents: color choices for paint, marks on a door frame as children grow up.
In the case of 201 Walnut Street in Cedartown, its storied life nearly came to a fiery end in the past few years. It was badly damaged in 2018 by flames and the owner at the time was more likely as not to demolish the property after more than a century of people living within.
That was something that Sherri Foster just couldn’t stand to see happen. Not long after she learned of the damage sustained and future plans for the house, she took action and purchased the property.
“When I walked into the house for only the second time in my life I knew I had to save this home,” she explained. “The house was cold, the walls were burnt downstairs, there were no walls upstairs and the house was in dire need of some TLC. I knew it would take tons of work to bring it back to its original beauty, but I knew in the end, it would be worth it.”
Her connection to the house began in the mid-1980’s, when she was a Special Agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and working with her now-husband and School Board Chair, J.P. Foster.
J.P. Foster was living within with his young family in one of the apartments that divided up the historic home into several units of what was then known as a boarding house, then owned by Gus and Rowena Murphy.
Sherri was mesmerized by the hardwood floors and the stairwell, the beauty of the old house.
“In 1986, It was a huge white house with a partial wrap around porch. This was a porch made for sitting and talking with the neighbors,” Foster explained. “The front door , a masterpiece of thick wood with intricate carvings and a a mailman’s doorbell sits a little to the right of the front doorsteps instead of directly in front of them. These two unique and extraordinary features of 201 are just the start of the wonderful uniqueness of this residence.”
She said that she believed it was a “jewel” at the time, and is definitely one now with the transformation that took place within over the past year and a half. She didn’t know that day more than 34 years ago she would have undertaken the venture, but loved everything she saw.
“I remember vividly drinking in every detail of the 11’ ceilings, the gorgeous brick fireplaces, and the windows that seemed to go from floor to ceiling,” she said. “I knew then that this was not just a house, but a jewel in the middle of this small, Northwest Georgia town. That day, I fell in love with 201 Walnut.”
Since she took over and began the project — renovating everything from top to bottom and bringing in contemporary design choices in spaces around the house from bathroom, kitchen and the staircase she loves so much — to make it one big 5,000 square foot home again.
She also delved into the history, and explained the house’s origins and owners past. Foster said she collected oral stories from the Murphy family, the Young family, other Cedartown residents as well as neighbors to piece together a fuller picture of 201 Walnut Street’s past.
“The actual year 201 was built is up for debate. Polk County Tax Records Office records it as being built in 1912,” Foster said. “However in an interview with Mrs. Mary Ann Strong Murphy (now 85 years old, and the daughter of Emmaline Murphy, one of the owners of 201 and the sister of the aforementioned, Gus Murphy), Mary Ann recalls hearing that the house was built circa 1898.”
She also said that helping her with research on the house’s past brought her to Neely Young, a direct descendant of “arguably the original owner of 201,” and the past editor of the Georgia Trend Magazine. Young has written several times about Cedartown, as well as Young Station, an area established by the Young family. He has also written and retold countless stories of 201 Walnut St.
“In preparing for this article, one of his cousins shared with me an excerpt from his writings where he discussed some of the colorful and intriguing history of 201,” Foster said. “With his permission, I am borrowing one of the stories:
Augustin Young was a successful banker as well as farmer. He helped establish the Commercial Bank of Cedartown, where he served as its first President. Around 1908, he moved from Youngs Station to Cedartown where he built a new home on College Street. That home is now known as the Litesey Funeral Home.
The story goes that about a year after the Youngs moved to their new home on College Street, Augustin got into a friendly disagreement with one of his Wednesday night card playing buddies, Mr Charlie Smith. Mr Smith lived in a beautiful house located at 201 Walnut St.”
“The disagreement between the two fine gentlemen centered on who had the better house. Augustin believed Charlie’s house was better and Charlie believed the same about Augustin’s house. The banter continued for several weeks, and with Cedartown being such a small town, it wasn’t long before the whole town knew of the “disagreement.”
“Finally, Augustin challenged Charlie by saying, if you think my house is better, then I will trade houses with you. To the astonishment of everyone, Charlie agreed. They drew up the proper paperwork with the deeds to the properties and swapped houses,” Foster recounted.
She added that Young reported in conclusion to the story that Augustin then went home and informed his wife, Annie that he had just traded houses.
“Neely remembers his Dad telling this story and recalls that this was one of the only times Neely’s father could remember seeing his Mom cry,” she said. “However, they made the move to their new home. This story has been passed down through the generations of family and friends. After I bought the home and began renovating it, I heard this story and many others of the activities and occupants of 201.”
The house itself contains additional piece of the past restored following the fire. For instance, the old coal chute remains, and chunks of coal can still be found in the cellar. Additionally, the control mechanism to increase the heat of the furnace remains on the main post for the stairwell, and the original counterweights in the windows are still in place.
The kitchen is connected to a butler’s pantry and has an original built in china cabinet for storing dishes. Among the furnishings still in place as well are nine different fireplaces that are in various areas of the house from bedrooms to the original parlor.
“I can picture, after supper was finished, the men would retire to the “cigar room” to have a smoke, sip brandy and to discuss the latest business deal or political issue,” Foster said. “Perhaps the women would relocate to the living room to knit or “visit” and also or discuss the latest “ happenings.””
She said with the restoration project completed, her love affair with the house has come “full circle.”
I heard so many stories of the many gatherings on the front wrap around porch. It has beckoned neighbors and friends to sit awhile and chat. Perhaps a few folks have shared a hot toddy on a cold day or a refreshing iced tea on a steamy summer day. In fact, at one time the “Murphy house”, as it is still known as in the community, was the happening place. All the local “movers and shakers” of the community, young trendsetters, and up and coming newlywed couples lived at 201. From the Fosters, to the Carters, to another generation of Hand’s, 201 was home to so many wonderful people. This house has innumerable stories in its repertoire. I would love to sit in each room and absorb all the memories, celebrate all the lives and feel the love of all that have lived in this home. There has been an immeasurable amount of love in this home. This love will continue. I have finished the renovations and have turned it over to its new owners.
“Today, 1 year and 6 months later; I find myself a little poorer, a bit exhausted, but extremely proud and content. The house at 201 Walnut St. has been restored, renovated and modernized,” she said.
“It took a team to rebuild walls, redesign bathrooms and rethink the only negative of an old house — lack of storage. The house has been updated with modern bathrooms and an open farmhouse style kitchen,” Foster added.”I tried to pay homage to the history of the home with the preservation of the old fireplaces and all the original doors. The old wooden stairwell is now a custom-made wrought iron beauty with the original Newell post, from the old staircase. It serves as an anchor at the bottom of the stairwell I call it the Phoenix of the house because it was indeed raised from the ashes to be one of the focal points of the house.”
Though she loves the home, she and her husband won’t be moving in. Instead, new owners have taken over and will be filling the house with new memories of a young family, Foster said.
“I admit that the last night I spent at 201, I cried. I will miss my time there, but I believe you leave your mark on everything you touch and I hope I left a positive mark there. The house is alive again and that is good for Walnut Street, the neighborhood, Cedartown and Polk County,” she said. “My love affair with 201 will continue in my heart.”