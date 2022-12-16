Keep these points in mind when choosing your fresh Christmas tree.
♦ Check the height of the ceiling in the room where you will display your tree. Select a tree that is at least one foot shorter than the ceiling height.
♦ Shake or bounce the tree to be sure that all needles are firmly attached. If the tree is fresh, few needles should fall. Some loss of old needles inside the tree is common.
♦ Check for insects and dead needles inside the tree canopy. Have dead needles shaken or blown out when you buy the tree.
♦ If you don’t plan to put the tree up right away, cut one inch off of the base, put the tree in a bucket of water and stand in a shady place.
♦ When you bring the tree indoors, cut ½ to 1 inch off of the base of the trunk and place in a tree stand that holds at least one gallon of water.
♦ Don’t place the tree near a fireplace, heater vents, or other heat source.
♦ ALWAYS keep the tree well-supplied with water. CHECK the water level in the stand SEVERAL TIMES EACH DAY.
♦ NEVER let the water level fall below the base of the tree. If this occurs, the cut end can seal over preventing further water uptake. The tree will have to be taken down and a fresh cut made at the base to allow water uptake.
♦ Adding aspirin, soda water, bleach, sugar, etc., to the water in the tree stand is no more effective in keeping the tree fresh as adding plain water each day.
♦ The best way to keep a tree fresh and fire resistant is to ALWAYS keep it supplied with water.
♦ Fire Marshall approved treatments are available which can be sprayed on trees to reduce flammability. These may contain borax or other flame retardants. Check with the salesperson when you purchase your tree, or with the fire department for specific fire-retardant treatments.
♦ Use only UL approved lights and nonflammable decorations.
♦ Never leave home or go to bed with the Christmas tree lights on.
If you have any questions regarding your trees, in or out-of-doors; please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”
