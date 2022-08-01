A lot has happened since Floyd Medical Center was taken under Atrium Healthcare’s wing and they’re expecting to see the continued expansion of eight decades of services into 2023.
The merger came about through the $650 million purchase of the parent company of Floyd Medical Center, as well as Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center, by Atrium Health in July 2021.
Since then the improvement in services for patients, the community and the business have been remarkable, said Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd.
In a time of supply-chain woes for most, the hospital system has seen $5 million in annual savings. The expanded network of available doctors and services as well as the construction of an Emergency Department helipad have been a benefit to patients and the community, he said.
Dialing it in
Another benefit of the merger, Stuenkel said, has added to the core knowledge and ability of the local Floyd and Harbin Clinic doctors. As part of the merger, local and system clinical leaders compare notes about best practices to improve the system overall.
What did Floyd do notably well? The Breast Center.
“Numerous clinical leaders asked how (Floyd) did the 24-hour (breast cancer screening) turnaround. There’s a lot involved.” Stuenkel said. “That’s one key thing that has gotten a lot of interest in the enterprise.”
The $60 million invested by Atrium Health into the Floyd system has moved along projects, like the helipad, much faster that would have been possible without the merger.
The benefits from that helipad, alongside clinical partnerships, have already been seen only a month after it was brought online in June.
“We’ve already seen an increase in the ability to treat Level I and Level II trauma patients,” he said.
On Aug. 6 the Atrium Health Floyd will flip the switch on a clinical system that will connect the Floyd, Polk and Cherokee County, Ala. hospitals with the entire Atrium network. Other technological upgrades include the inclusion in a system wide credentialing network for medical staff and a service which will allow a doctor to monitor ICU patients 24-7.
“We’ve long had the surgeons from Harbin Clinic pulmonology monitoring patients (in the ICU), but they have to go to bed at night,” Stuenkel said. Those same Harbin doctors will still monitor patients from the ICU, but they’ll now be backed up by doctors monitoring patients’ vitals virtually as well.
“It’s been shown when you have 24-hour coverage by intensivists the care is always better. You catch things and intervene in real time,” he said.
Centralizing pediatric services
Another change to the shifting landscape to Atrium Health Floyd is the centralization of its pediatric practices. Three pediatricians are moving to centralize their services in one convenient location.
“Atrium Health Floyd is excited about the possibilities having these physicians consolidated into one location providing an enhanced service to the patients we serve,” said Al Davis, administrator of Floyd Primary Care.
The new location, Atrium Health Floyd Pediatrics, is at 304 Shorter Ave., Suite 105, and opened Monday. That building will house the practices of Dr. Tyler Barnes, Dr. Karen Timberlake and Dr. Sylvia Washington. The consolidated location will offer in-office laboratory services, same-day sick appointments and parking.
Timberlake and Washington will begin seeing patients at the new location on Aug. 1. Barnes is moving from his 402 N. Fourth Ave. SW office and will begin seeing patients at the new location on Aug. 4.
Looking toward 2023
In May, Atrium Health Floyd committed to constructing a free-standing Emergency Department in Chattooga County — a move that will expand medical services to a underserved population just north of Floyd County.
The office, which will be located next to Walmart on U.S. 27 represents an $18.4 million investment and will be Atrium’s first free-standing emergency center in Georgia. The health system has seven in North Carolina.
They’re expecting to break ground in August and be completed in 2023.
The move to expand health care services into Chattooga is on Georgia Senator’s radars. Sen. Raphael Warnock is seeking a congressional appropriation for $4 million for equipment and supplies at the freestanding emergency department. Sen. Jon Ossoff has requested an earmark of $1.1 million to buy a mobile mammography unit for the facility.