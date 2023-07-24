Local youth mentor program hosts event to prepare kids for return to school

One of the last Saturday afternoons before kids return to classes was filled with free food, activities and some help to make sure they have what they need on that first day of school.

Local nonprofit Pryor to Success took over the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club on Saturday to hold its Summer Extravaganza event. And with the help of some caring residents and local organizations were able to put on a free event for the community.

Zuri Huggins is handed a new school bag filled with school supplies as part of the Pryor to Success Summer Extravaganza in Cedartown on Saturday, July 22.
Skylar Bond (left) paints on a mini canvas next to Josh Bond as part of the Pryor to Success Summer Extravaganza in Cedartown on Saturday, July 22.
Blayde Timms plays with a water gun to cool off some during the Pryor to Success Summer Extravaganza in Cedartown on Saturday, July 22.
