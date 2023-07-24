Local youth mentor program hosts event to prepare kids for return to school

Atrium Health Floyd paramedic Jereme Gentry (from left) shows off the inside of an ambulance to brothers Adonis Jacobo and Edwin Jacobo during Saturday’s Pryor to Sucess Summer Extravaganza at the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club.
Sisters Aniyah Purnell (from left), Kemya Purnell and Kayla Purnell pose for a photo while playing in the gym of the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club during the Pryor to Success Summer Extravaganza on Saturday, July 22.
Jeremy Stewart
Teyana Pryor, founder of Pryor to Success, makes an announcement to the visitors of her group’s community event in Cedartown on Saturday, July 22.
Stylist Tia Covington cuts the hair of Xaiden Cheeks as part of the Pryor to Success Summer Extravaganza at the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, July 22.
One of the last Saturday afternoons before kids return to classes was filled with free food, activities and some help to make sure they have what they need on that first day of school.
Local nonprofit Pryor to Success took over the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club on Saturday to hold its Summer Extravaganza event. And with the help of some caring residents and local organizations were able to put on a free event for the community.