The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week, including several from Polk County.
"We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023," said President Jere W. Morehead. "Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia."
Below are Polk County residents set to graduate in spring commencement ceremonies:
Holly Jane Decker, of Rockmart, is a candidate for a BS Data Science.
Harrison Grant Hendrix, of Cedartown, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
Josie Grace McGraw, of Cedartown, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
Lorene Megan Parker, of Rockmart, is a candidate for a BSA Agricultural Communication.
Chloe Faith Reid, of Cedartown, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
Kristi Grace Reid, of Cedartown, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Ethan Daniel Runyon, of Cedartown, is a candidate for a MS Pharmacy.
Bennett Nelson Vest, of Rockmart, is a candidate for an AB Journalism and AB Political Science.
Claudia Nadine Wooten, of Rockmart, is a candidate for a MED College Student Affairs Admin.
The spring graduate ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, while the spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Both ceremonies will take place in Sanford Stadium.
Leah Brown, an orthopedic surgeon, military veteran, UGA alumna and All-American for the GymDogs, will deliver the spring Undergraduate Commencement address. Charles S. Bullock, University Professor of Public and International Affairs and Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor, will deliver the Graduate Commencement address.
For additional details and a complete 2023 Commencement schedule, visit UGA's Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.