UGA Graduates

Students are illuminated in red light during Spring 2022 Undergraduate Commencement at Sanford Stadium.

 Chamberlain Smith-UGA

The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week, including several from Polk County.

"We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023," said President Jere W. Morehead. "Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia."

