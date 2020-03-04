Students from two schools in Polk County traveled in recent days to take part in a competition centered around reading in Carrollton.
The University of West Georgia hosted the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl, a competition created by the namesake who was a media specialist in DeKalb County as a way to encourage students to read.
The competition tests the knowledge of participants on books that were nominated for the Georgia Children's Book Awards. Elementary and middle school students were given 10 books to read for each division.
During the West Regional phase of the competition, several students scored big from Polk County.
Those included Youngs Grove fourth graders Alexander Bailey, Iris McHaggee, Kaley Pineda-Montufar and fifth graders Max Garcia, Timothy Hall, Kevin Hernandez, Brenna McDonald, Emir Morillon, Bryson Rainey Hayes, and Alissa VandenBroek.
Cedartown Middle students who also scored big included sixth graders Titus Cox, Reese Denton, Elisabet Gonzalez, Lillie Howard, Kaelin Jackson; seventh graders Carson Branch, Aubrey Guttery, Daisy Hernandez, Kimora McCombs, Emireth Morillon, Ester Sanchez, Sebastian Sanchez, Brian Segura, Madison Vines, Brehonna Wright; and eighth graders Paris Martinez and Cam Mathis.