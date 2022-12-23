A group of Polk County residents earned their diploma from Berry College in Rome as part of the school’s 2022 Fall graduating class or were named to the semester’s Dean’s List.
Among the newest class of graduates are Hannah Coleman of Cedartown, who earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science, Katie Lindsey of Cedartown, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, and Jessie Lowery of Cedartown, who earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing management.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the Fall 2022 semester.
Among those receiving the honor are:
Monserrat Alvarez-Paramo of Cedartown, Jessie Lowery of Cedartown, Kelly Angel Perez of Cedartown, Hannah Coleman of Cedartown, Gillian Vansciver of Rockmart, Natalie Wilder of Rockmart, Ashley Baxter of Rockmart, Myles Wilson of Rockmart, Montana Barber of Rockmart, Andrew Lumpkin of Rockmart, Kylee Davis of Rockmart, and Dori Van Skike of Rockmart.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.
For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest.