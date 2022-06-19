Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.
Georgia State UniversityMore than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral levels during the spring semester.
Local residents who graduated include:
Bonnie Ingram of Cedartown, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science in the pre-law track.
Paige Giddens of Cedartown, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, with studies in Law and Society.
Teresa Bryant of Cedartown, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Kennesaw State UniversityKennesaw State University named nearly 5,000 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local residents earning President’s List honors are:
ARAGON: Juan Erriguin, Logan Dunn and Timothy Williams.
CEDARTOWN: Alex Cornejo and Gracie Richardson.
ROCKMART: Megan Tan, Victor Uribe, Cameron Johnson, Daniela Leon, Brevin Barnes, Gavin Tan, D’niya Wilson, Jeanine Walther, Isabella Jones-Padilla, Brittney Ballard, Emma Williams, Logan Ehorn, Tori Evans, Kayla Hamilton and Caedyn Robinson
Kennesaw State also named nearly 6,800 students to the school’s Dean’s List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean’s List honors.
Local residents on the spring 2022 Dean’s List are:
ARAGON: Mary Nance, Jayla Jones, Natalie Hernandez and Makenzye Tarpley,
CEDARTOWN: Ethan Sharpe, Brooks Brumby, Scout Hodgins, Jeremy Ledbetter, Emily Rodriguez-Jacobo, Mason Bennett and Camden Rittenhouse.
ROCKMART: Anderson Guse, Tatton Cameron, Leslie Davis, Hunter Palatini, Diana Zardoya, Linnea Bakos, Keri Ferriss, Saif Momin, Macy McNabb, Ryan Curran, Alyssa Burnicle and CJ Ware.
University of AlabamaCedartown’s Jaden Dingler was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for spring semester 2022.
A total of 11,224 students enrolled during spring semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.