Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.
Salazar earns degree
Rockmart’s David Salazar earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Salazar was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
Mercer University
Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Anbria Daniels of Aragon was named to the school’s President’s List. Cedartown’s Tysen Dougherty, and Rockmart’s Tamayah Horton and Joshua Thorpe were each named to the Dean’s List.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges.