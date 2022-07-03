Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.
Mercer University
Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
The following area students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2021-2022 academic year:
From Cedartown, Jacob James Collier graduated from the School of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine, and Persia Alexis Suárez, graduated from the School of Medicine with a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences.
Valdosta State
Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Spring 2022.
The following local residents received their degrees during spring commencement ceremonies.
Reid Dover of Rockmart earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership, DaMea Hughes of Cedartown earned the Bachelor of Arts in Art and Steven Miller of Rockmart earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts.
