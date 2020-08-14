Two Cedartown residents recently were recognized by their college for their hard work, with one being named to the dean’s list and another earning a degree.
Thurston Cubillo recently graduated from Berry College in Rome, the school announced last week. Cubillo earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.
For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest. Visit www.berry.edu.
Also , Davis Peek has been named to the summer 2020 dean's list at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
The deans of each of UNG's five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities.
The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.