Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs following the spring 2022 semester.
Shorter University
Shorter University held its 2022 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 5, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter's Rome campus.
Local residents who received their degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year include:
Aragon: Alexis McKenzie Carter, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5); and Theresa B. Dunn, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business.
Cedartown: Jacob Alexander Barker, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business; Ivy Caroline Benefield, Master of Arts in Teach. in Pedagogy Only; Laurie Faith Harris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cassie Leann Matthews, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business; Sharmell Mahedeo Nomran, Master of Business Administration; and Emma Guice Payne, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business.
Rockmart: Jessica Mackenzie Barber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jordan Leah Dorough, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting; Brandy Reshunna Dudley, Master of Business Administration; Haley Nicole Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Samantha Julianne Spangler, Bachelor of Science in Political Science; and Kolaunda Deneisha Baishon Washington, Associate of Science.
Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor's degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate's and master's programs.
Jacksonville State
More than 800 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's spring 2022 commencement on May 6.
Among local residents who received degrees were: Cody S. Bray of Rockmart,
Hannah C. Davis of Cedartown, Natalie N. Fincher of Cedartown, Maggie E. Lindsey of Rockmart, Emily F. Pointer of Cedartown, and Ashley R. Westmoreland of Cedartown.
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level.
LaGrange College
Caleb Fuller of Rockmart, graduated from LaGrange College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Sports Management during spring commencement ceremonies.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
University of Alabama
Jaden Dingler of Cedartown has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science. UA awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
The University of Alabama offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.