Several Polk County residents recently were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.
Shorter University
Shorter University announced students named to the Dean's List during the spring semester of 2022. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Local residents named to the Dean's List include:
Aragon: Alexis Carter, Ashlynn Cordle, Haleigh Miller, and Lucas Queen.
Cedartown: Ariel Baker, Mary Casey, Olivia Cornwell, Laurie Harris, Emilee Kelley, Kloe Knoebel, Owen Lewis, Cassie Matthews, Brooks Moore, Melanie Morillon, Hanna Nichols, Caleb Stacy, Mikayla Stockett, Avigail Torres-Pineda, Jordan Wyatt, amd Justin Wyatt
Rockmart: Jessica Barber, Hailee Brand, Carlee Graham, Hunter Hutchings, Christina Luttrell, Jasmine McGreggor, Haley Reynolds, Dalton Sprayberry, and Jonathan Suppes.
Jacksonville State
More than 1,000 students were named to President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in spring 2022, while nearly 1,100 students have been named to the Dean's List.
Local residents earning President's List honors for the semester include:
Reagan Peek of Cedartown, Natalie Fincher of Cedartown, Jonathan Crowe of Rockmart, Sarah Frasier of Rockmart, and Parker Crawford of Rockmart.
To be named to the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.
Local residents earning Dean's List honors for the semester include:
Abby Swearinger of Aragon, Cameron Ingle of Aragon, Trevor Ashmore of Cedartown, Emilee-Grace Zuker of Cedartown, Kirstan Gibson of Cedartown, Maggie Hawkins of Cedartown, Suzanna Mcelwee of Cedartown, Ashley Westmoreland of Cedartown, Carmen Johnson of Rockmart, Bria Smith of Rockmart, Brohn Brooks of Rockmart, Parker Deems of Rockmart, Clayton Cosper of Rockmart, Chloe Peace of Rockmart, Melissa Bass of Rockmart, and Hannah Studdard of Rockmart.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
Valdosta State University
Valdosta State University congratulates Walker Hayes, of Rockmart, for earning a spot on the spring 2022 Dean's List.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Hayes is one of more than 1,600 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for the Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher.