Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.
REINHARDT UNIVERSITY
Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the Spring 2022 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes.
The Polk County resident who earned their place on the Spring 2022 President’s List is:
From Rockmart
Emily Drew Loveless
The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GPA, with no grade less than a B.
Polk County residents who earned their place on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List are:
From Rockmart
♦ Justin Scott Carroll
♦ Alexandria Carroll Casey
♦ Leila Samantha Davis
♦ Anna Marie Snider
Founded in 1883, Reinhardt University is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Reinhardt offers more than 40 graduate and undergraduate programs online and on campus, ranging from business and education to music and theater.
GEORGIA TECH
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
♦ Janae Crawford of Rockmart
♦ Andrew Dulaney of Cedartown
♦ James Mulcay of Cedartown
In addition, the following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
♦ Zane Kashlan of Alpharetta
♦ Kendy Lopez of Cedartown
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.
For more information, visit gatech.edu.