Paris Mountain Photography owner Pam Jones (left) delivers the toys purchased through a special deal with her studio to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner for the department’s “Christmas is for Kids” program that provides toys to children in need in the community.
Photographer Pam Jones (from left), East Paulding High School senior Lorelai Nunn and North Paulding High School senior Ansley Wallace show off their shopping haul after purchasing toys for the Rockmart Police "Christmas is for Kids" program.
Contributed
A Rockmart photographer used the session fees from a special offer to purchase toys for the Rockmart Police Department’s annual Christmas charity.
Paris Mountain Photography is a local photographer in Rockmart looking for a way to help the community. During Black Friday, Paris Mountain Photography owner Pam Jones offered a family portrait session fee of $100 — $300 off her normal rate — and donated all booked session fees to “Christmas is for Kids” with the Rockmart Police Department. Jones was able to raise $1100 for the charity.
Each year, Paris Mountain Photography has a team of high school seniors from all around the Atlanta area who get to participate in classes, community service and photo shoots as part of their senior experience.
Two of the Class of 2022 seniors went to Target with Jones and purchased all of the gifts for “Christmas is for Kids.”
“This is such a great way to give my seniors an opportunity to help the community and have fun,” Jones said..
The gifts were delivered to the Rockmart Police Department to Chief Randy Turner who was thrilled to have amazing gifts to help their charity and local families in Rockmart.
Turner later said that they were able to provide gifts to 80 children with all of the donations the department received this year.