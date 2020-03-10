Local officials from several government agencies gathered this morning to discuss the growing threat of the new novel form of coronavirus that has become a global pandemic of the past weeks, and how it might be kept from spreading further.
Dr. Gary Voccio, the district health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health, came to discuss the facts about the virus that is known by the health department and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and what isn't.
His recommendations boiled down to practical advice that should be followed even with the common cold: if you feel sick, or become sick at work or school, you should go home immediately.
"What you have to be mindful of is that if someone is sick with respiratory symptoms - cough, fever, et cetra - send them home," he said. "If they get sick at work, send them home. Just be mindful of the fact that more than likely, it is not going to be COVID-19. It's probably going to be some sort of respiratory infection, and certaily could be Influenza A or B."
He also pointed out that anyone who feels they have a respiratory illness should do their best to stay away from public places and gatherings for the time being. Voccio added that those who become ill and are self-quarantining at home should stay there for 14 days after symptoms present themselves.
It can take upward of five days on average for a patient to show signs they might have been infected with COVID-19.
Voccio also cited one of the latest cases of a Fulton County middle school teacher, and the subsequent decision of the Fulton County Schools to shut down and sanitize their classrooms. When asked by Superintendent Laurie Atkins about guidelines for sanitation efforts, Voccio said that would need to be made on a local level based on investigation of a patient's movements.
However, once a school is sanitized, he said that it would be safe for non-symptomatic students to return immediately.
One of the real concerns as the number of cases grows across the state and country is a potential impact to local government and the services they provide.
Redmond EMS's Frankie Matthews, who is also responsible for emergency planning within the organization, also talked to officials about how they should respond to those efforts.
He said previously made plans that are available in a standardized format on how to deal with workforce depletion due to illnesses have to be updated to fit each organization's own specific requirements, but that taking common sense precautions will help decrease the threat caused by COVID-19 should cases grow locally.
"We all know the show must go on," Matthews said. "Often times, we have a plan that we might have to pull off the shelf, dust it off and put it in place. We've (Redmond) had to do this ourselves."
Matthews said the goal is to continue to keep patients and the public safe, and that government and business alike will have to keep up with recommendations being made in a fluid situation.
"This thing is changing so much, and it is so new that we're just trying to get accurate information out," he said.
Matthews said the continuity of operations requires that officials and business owners take immediate steps to ensure that their workforce is able to handle the loss of employees during a pandemic situation, which might affect a number of people at one time.
Cross-training, telecommuting when possible and "anything that we can do to number 1 keep working and number 2 not lose most of our staff is critical," Matthews said.
Preventing the spread of coronavirus, or illnesses like Influenza A or B that annually has a greater impact, boils down to a common sense approach. Make sure to avoid close contact with people who might be sick - keeping at least a six foot bubble around someone potentially infected and only staying for a short time to visit will help decrease the potential for further spread.
Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and immediately disposing of it, replacing handshakes and hugs with a fist or elbow bump as a greeting, using your knuckle to press buttons on devices in common spaces like an elevator can also help decrease the risk of infection. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer as often as possible when coming in contact with the public. Clean all surfaces to decrease the potential for coming into contact with the virus.
Also, avoid touching your face, eyes, mouth and nose as much as possible with unwashed hands.
Those who are acting as caregivers can also avoid catching illnesses themselves by limiting the amount of time they spend with anyone who is sick, but to be sure to provide them with basic needs like food, water and clean bedding and clothing. Do not use shared utensils with someone who is sick.
"The typical things that you can do for any kind of respiratory disease including influenza, it's the same actions," Voccio said.
Because COVID-19 is now a viral infection that requires reporting to health officials for each case found, the work of epidemiologists locally and on the state level is to track down who else might have been exposed like they do with more serious infections, such as tuberculosis, mumps or measles. He explained that after answering questions and providing contact information for those who might have been exposed, the investigation will widen to determine whether more cases exist based on the answers received from a patient.
"If anyone becomes ill within 5.1 days, they have to be tested too," Voccio said. "We may have more disease. We may see more cases."
As of Tuesday, officials reported two patients with COVID-19 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, and one more from Polk County at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. Protocols to contain the spread of the infections have been put in place at both medical centers.
FMC spokesman Dan Bevels said this past Sunday the woman is in stable condition and 20 hospital employees are in self-quarantine.