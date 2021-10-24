Local officers attend enhanced training

Continuous training and recertification are integral parts of law enforcement, and some local officers recently returned from taking part in such activities.
Jonathan Fuller, Deputy Chief Rockmart Police Department, and Mike Stewart, Corporal Polk County Sheriff’s Department, recently attended training in peer support and received certification.
The training was held in Murphy, North Carolina, and was given by the Regional Counterdrug Training Academy in Meridian, Mississippi, and was sponsored by Atlanta Carolinas HIDTA. Fuller and Stewart were certified in the following topics:
Overall Officer Survival, Survival Stress, Coping with Officer Involved Shootings, Departmental Stress, Family Stress Survival, Defusing, Debriefing/Counseling Sessions, Communication Skills, Line of Duty Deaths, and Confidentiality.
This training is designed to give officers the help of a peer, or someone who works in the same field, in handling various situations that they may face. These local resources are now available to all law enforcement and their families in the region.
Also, Polk County Police Detective Brandon Crawford recently completed strenuous training in Decatur for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Polk County now has two criminal investigators who are attached to the ICAC Task Force for the area as Detective Brandy Brady has been attached to the ICAC Task Force for a while.
While in training, Crawford and Brady conducted chat operations in association with the GBI. The online chat conducted by Crawford led to the arrest of a predator in Decatur.