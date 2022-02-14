Matthew Miller stacks up some pancakes that are finished cooking on the griddle during Saturday’s pancake breakfast held at Caledonia Lodge No. 121 F&AM in Cedartown. The local masonic lodge was raising money for the Masonic Home of Georgia.
Saturday's fundraiser by Caledonia Lodge No. 121 included a raffle to win a Blackstone 3-in-1 Tailgater grill with all of the proceeds going to the Masonic Home of Georgia, which provides residential care of children in need.
Jeremy Stewart
James Miller’s daughter Sarah smiles as she gets some special pink pancakes during Saturday’s pancake breakfast fundraiser hosted by Caledonia Lodge No. 121 in Cedartown.
Matthew Miller flips pancakes during Saturday’s pancake breakfast fundraiser for Caledonia Lodge No. 121 in Cedartown.
The sizzle of the griddle and smell of sausage cooking Saturday morning provided the background for not just a time for fraternity, but also for charity for the members of Caledonia Lodge No. 121 F&AM.
Hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser in the Cedartown lodge’s dining hall, members helped prepare batter, cook eggs, serve food and, of course, work on cooking the perfect pancake.
“This is one of the ways we’re trying to get back out in the community, to let people know that we are here and we can help,” said James Miller, the lodge’s Worshipful Master.
Miller said the local chapter of Freemasons was hindered from getting out and doing many of their normal activities over the last nearly two years because of Covid, but that is changing.
Proceeds from Saturday’s pancake breakfast, as well as the corresponding raffle for a Blackstone 3-1 Tailgater grill, were earmarked for a cause near and dear to the lodge and Freemasons across the state.
Located in Macon, the Masonic Home of Georgia is a residential child care facility that provides basic care to children in need and is funded by Masons in Georgia.
“They provide everything, from clothes, to books, school, food, college tuition, and even a vehicle for them, all paid by Masonic lodges in the state,” said Matthew Miller, the children’s home ambassador for Caledonia Lodge.
In addition to the home, the local lodge also raises money for community scholarship programs and members participate in different projects throughout the year, including work days at the home.