Like any business or organization with goals and objectives, local governments have to have a plan in order to make improvements and keep up with progress.
Polk County, and the three municipalities that are found in it, began in earnest on Thursday, April 22, to take a good look at updating their plan with the first stakeholder meeting for the required update of the Polk County Joint Comprehensive Plan.
With assistance from the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, the county government along with the city governments of Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon will make revisions to and add to the overall work plan for what they hope to accomplish in the next five years.
The update is required by the state to maintain Qualified Local Government Status under the Georgia Department of Community Affairs planning standards.
Not just a road map for how local governments plan to utilize resources in the near future, the plan also gives governments an advantage when applying for various federal and state loan and grant programs to help pay for specific projects.
Last Thursday’s public meeting at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center was the first of three stakeholder meetings that are set to be held as part of the planning process for the update to the overall work plan.
Local leaders and members of the public heard about statistics for Polk County from NWGRC Senior Planner Gretchen Lugthart before representatives from Polk County, Cedartown and Rockmart advised the crowd of what projects and goals they had accomplished since the last update.
Each government was then set up at different spots in the building with elected and appointed officials discussing with public citizens what they see as issues for the future and what they would like to see happen in the next few years.
“This work program is so important for our communities. Not just the city of Cedartown, but also Polk County, Aragon, Rockmart,” Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman said. “What we list in this work program will define what we do for the next five years, so it is important that when we go in there and talk about what we want to see in our communities in the next five years, we have it in here.”
Among the categories discussed by Lugthart was Polk County’s population. She gave projections from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget based on past census data and other factors, including the worldwide trend of people moving from rural areas into urban areas.
“According to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, in 2050, a large number of people will be in Paulding County, 330,000 people or more there. But according to that office, Polk County will not go above 45,000,” Guthart said.
Polk County’s population was estimated at around 42,600 by the United States Census Bureau in 2019.
“You might say, ‘well, what can we do to bring some of those people over?’ ... Or maybe the idea is you don’t want to look like Paulding County. Maybe that’s great. Those are all things that are part of the planning process.”
A second stakeholder meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 27 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center to look over the ideas developed at last week’s meeting. Another public meeting is set to take place in June before a draft plan is completed and subject to a public hearing in possibly November.
The update must then be filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, who will review it and pass on any comments before the final plan is completed and approved by the end of February, 2022.