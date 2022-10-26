Local leaders attend Cedartown Chick-fil-A groundbreaking

Cedartown Chick-fil-A owner/operator Kristen Brannon (center) poses with her family, including husband Tyler Brannon and son Gaines Brannon, at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the restaurant on Monday, Oct. 24.

 Jeremy Stewart

A large group of community leaders helped officially welcome the Chick-fil-A brand to Cedartown this week as the chain held a groundbreaking for its future location on Rome Highway.

Several representatives of local governments and the Development Authority of Polk County joined Chick-fil-A representatives for the special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 24, in front of Tractor Supply Company on U.S. 27 north of the Cedartown Bypass.

Crews have already been hard at work preparing the site for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant on U.S. 27 north of downtown Cedartown.
Local community leaders, including representatives from Polk County, the city of Cedartown, and the Development Authority of Polk County, join Cedartown Chick-fil-A owner/operator Kristen Brannon and her family (center) for the official groundbreaking of the new location on Monday, Oct. 24.
Cedartown City Commission Chairman Andrew Carter speaks to the group attending the Cedartown Chick-fil-A groundbreaking on Monday, Oct. 24.
Cedartown Chick-fil-A owner/operator Kristen Brannon (right) stands beside her husband, Tyler Brannon, while speaking at the official groundbreaking of the new location on Monday, Oct. 24.
