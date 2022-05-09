An investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a scam operation involving individuals posing as affiliates with a bonding company.
According to reports:
The sheriff’s office was made aware of the scam on March 25 and began to investigate. During the investigation, it was found that a Polk County Jail inmate identified as Tommy Cecil Rose was coordinating with his girlfriend, Jacquline Adreanna Lynn Ledbetter, to have fellow inmates release their personal property to Ledbetter so that she could get them out.
Rose and Ledbetter would then utilize the debit cards and other items for their own personal gain.
On April 30, PCSO Sgt Joey Turner, the lead investigator on the case, was able to obtain warrants against Rose and Ledbetter, both of Cedartown. On May 1, Polk County deputies took Ledbetter into custody. Ledbetter and Rose are both being charged with five felony counts of financial transaction card fraud and a misdemeanor count of theft by deception.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that the jail currently has three authorized bonding companies that can post bonds: Bad Boyz Bonding, Bond James Bond, and Well-Done Bonding.
“Beyond using any of these companies’ professional bonding services, individuals may also post bonds by using real property, cash, or card,” jail administration stated.
In another instance of a scam, the Cedartown Police Department put out an advisory last week that the agency had received reports of citizens receiving telephone calls from, in appearance, the department requesting Green Dot Cards or other forms of payments for warrants or other alleged criminal matters.
The cards are loaded with money to be used like a debit card. Police have consistently reminded the public no law enforcement agency will request these cards as a form of payment.
“If you receive one of these calls, please be advised that the Cedartown Police Department does not solicit payment of any fines or fees over the phone,” the advisory states. “These types of scams have become very widespread and the scammers are often convincing.”
Anyone concerned about the legitimacy of a call from police can contact the CPD office at 770-748-4123 during business hours.