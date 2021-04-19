Teal ribbons are beginning to show up on patrol cars across northwest Georgia.
The colorful ribbons are part of a push by the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia to recognize and support sexual assault survivors.
The center provides free and confidential services related to sexual assault, according to Executive Director Kimberly King. The community outreach part of their mission includes going to local schools and talking to students about sexual assault prevention and how to resolve difficult or dangerous situations.
King and the rest of her staff have been working with agencies around the county in promoting this year’s theme for April — which has also been designated Sexual Assault Awareness Month. That theme is “Support Survivors.”
The group also provides free counseling and can be reached at 706-802-0580.
Going to social media, they’ve posted pictures of their staff, board members and community members with signs explaining why they support survivors of sexual assault.
“It’s kind of small, but it’s great to get the perspective of others and hear why they support,” King said.
They’ve also partnered with local law enforcement — including in Floyd, Bartow and Polk counties — on tying teal ribbons to patrol cars.
“The overall goal of that is to symbolically show our collaboration ... that we are able to serve and support survivors in the best way that we can,” King said. “It shows the community that we’re all in this together.”
On April 30, they will be partnering with Harbor House Child Advocacy Center to host The Walk to Support Survivors.
“We not only partner with them through our work, but we highly respect what they do,” King said.
Harbor House specifically works with children who have been victims of abuse. The nonprofit provides counseling and secure and safe interviews.
The walk will begin at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St., and make its way down to Third Avenue before turning back around. Broad Street will be closed to allow participants to walk in the street.
Day-of registration check-in will begin at 11:15 a.m. A $7 registration donation includes a T-shirt. Participants must register online by April 17 to be guaranteed a shirt. To register online, visit the Facebook pages for Sexual Assault Center of NWGA as well as Harbor House.