Local industry opens recycling station to public

Cedartown HON team members Joey Brock (from left), Billie Barnette, and Sam Giles, Cedartown City Commission Chair Andrew Carter, Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman, HON team member Lee Williams, Polk County Manager Matt Denton and Assistant County Manager Connor Hooper got together recently to learn more about HON’s recycling efforts that are now open to to public.

 City of Cedartown

Inspired by the success of their in-house recycling efforts, team members at Cedartown’s HON Company are now giving local residents a chance to reduce the amount of household trash that ends up in the landfill.

A recycling station that has already been in use for several weeks by HON and its members is now open to the general public.

