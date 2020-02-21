Some good news came in for the Cedartown Housing Authority from the federal government in recent days.
They're the recipient of a $153,663 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Capital Fund Program, offering up money on an annual basis to thousands of local public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate and modernize their available housing stock in communities across the country.
They can use the funds for large-scale improvements like major repairs, making energy-efficient upgrades and more.
Cedartown Housing Authority has in recent years been working on upgrades to properties on College Street and along Canal Street to provide residents better accommodations.
The local funds are part of $2.7 billion awarded to housing authorities in all 50 states, $85 million of which is being split between local agencies in Georgia.
In the area, the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority received $1,991,664 of the money. Along with housing around the region, they are responsible for providing low cost accommodations in Rockmart. Two projects at the old Elm Street and Euharlee Schools are still in the works.