As the 2023-2024 school year gets underway, many area high schools will have extra funds on hand thanks to Blood Assurance.

The community blood center announced that through its Heroes Grant Program, 53 high schools in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama will share a portion of $52,500, ranging from $500-$2,000 each.

