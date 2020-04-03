The following statement was jointly provided by local health leaders on the spread of COVID-19 and the Shelter in Place order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp:
Northwest Georgia medical and public health leaders continue to work closely and collaboratively to aggressively combat the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and citizen cooperation with recent guidelines is critical to that effort. As we continue to see an increase of cases in the Northwest Georgia area, it is clear that we must work harder to reduce our contact with others and curb transmission of the illness.
While the categories of greatest concern for exposure continue to be those who are elderly and those of any age with underlying or chronic health conditions, it is clear that no one is immune to contracting and/or carrying this illness, even if no symptoms exist.
We cannot assume that those around us in stores and other settings are free of germs, and it is important that we take precautions as though anyone we come into contact with is contagious. Maintaining a 6 ft. distance from others is vital to avoiding transmission of these germs.
Governor Kemp’s statewide shelter-in-place executive order must be followed as strictly as possible in order to contain the spread and reduce the impact on local healthcare facilities.
Our medical professionals are doing an excellent job of managing the current load of patients, but if that number continues to climb, the system will become overwhelmed, potentially leaving some patients without the care they need to recover.
Under the current restrictions, you are being asked to stay at home unless you are engaging in essential activities. We ask that you seriously consider what that means for you and your family. Some businesses will remain open because they provide services or items that are deemed essential for certain individuals.
However, as you make decisions about leaving your home, we urge you to ask yourself – every time – is this trip essential in nature?
In considering your activities, please utilize the following guidelines:
● As much as possible, stay home.
● Limit grocery shopping to once a week. Consider leveraging delivery and pick-up options from local grocery stores.
● Avoid shopping for projects or items that are not essential to survival.
● While outdoor exercise is allowed, remain 6 ft. apart from others.
Together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure your healthcare providers are able to care for those who need it the most. Your local medical and public health leadership are taking the necessary steps to protect our residents, and we ask that you do the same.
Signed,
Pete Weber, AdventHealth Gordon and Murray CEO; Dr. Gary Voccio, Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District Director; Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd Health System CEO; Chris Mosley, Cartersville Medical Center CEO; Kenna Stock, Harbin Clinic CEO and John Quinlivan, Redmond Regional Medical Center CEO