Local groups mark 20th anniversary of partnership

Daphne Drain (from left), Skyland Vaugh, Coy Frasier, Joyce Ballew, Havien Vaugh and Deborah Jackson, a YWTSA Ambassador, pose for a photo celebrating the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Our House Thrift Store and Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc.

 Contributed

On Aug. 15 members of Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. visited Our House Thrift Store to celebrate their 20th Anniversary of community service, social and vocational skills.

In 2002, Mrs. Ruthie Sumlar, the first manager of Our House Thrift Store, agreed to assist YWTSA in its efforts to collect and donate items, such as furniture, housewares, clothing and other items, to Our House Thrift Store through YWTSA’s Spray Starch Program.

