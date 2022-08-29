Local groups mark 20th anniversary of partnership

Daphne Drain (from left), Skyland Vaugh, Coy Frasier, Joyce Ballew, Havien Vaugh and Deborah Jackson, a YWTSA Ambassador, pose for a photo celebrating the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Our House Thrift Store and Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc.
On Aug. 15 members of Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. visited Our House Thrift Store to celebrate their 20th Anniversary of community service, social and vocational skills.
In 2002, Mrs. Ruthie Sumlar, the first manager of Our House Thrift Store, agreed to assist YWTSA in its efforts to collect and donate items, such as furniture, housewares, clothing and other items, to Our House Thrift Store through YWTSA’s Spray Starch Program.
The collaboration continued and assisted youth in educational, social and vocational skills under the supervision of Pamela Baker-King, Executive Director of YWTSA, with youth, even those with disabilities. Youth were able to observe interaction of customers and learned how to reorganize different sections of the store.
Throughout the years, Our House Thrift Store has donated books of all genres to YWTSA Reading Literacy Y.E.S. (Youth Experiencing Success) for youth, as well as adults.
YWTSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to motivate, train and empower youth through life experiences, to enhance their education that increases problem solving skills needed to make informed decisions.