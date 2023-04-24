Local group supporting mothers during difficult times holds first big event

Those who were looking for something sweet or savory Saturday afternoon in downtown Cedartown were able to find a mixture of both in one spot while also helping out a good cause.

Moms United, a group dedicated to helping mothers who experience tragic events during childbirth, held a food truck festival on Stubbs Street and an adjacent parking lot to help raise money and spread the word about their organization.

Kiersten Pace sales raffle tickets for Moms United during the group's food truck festival in downtown Cedartown on Saturday, April 22.
Cleveland Browns running back and former Cedartown High standout Nick Chubb takes a picture with fans Nathaniel Hall (front) and Leiton McLendon inside Cedar Valley Chops as part of the Moms United food truck festival Saturday, April 22, in downtown Cedartown.
