Local group supporting mothers during difficult times holds first big event

People line up and get food at some of the food trucks that were part of the Moms United food truck festival in downtown Cedartown on Saturday, April 22. The event helped the nonprofit raise money to help mothers dealing with sudden unexpected infant death and other issues.
Cleveland Browns running back and former Cedartown High standout Nick Chubb takes a picture with fans Nathaniel Hall (front) and Leiton McLendon inside Cedar Valley Chops as part of the Moms United food truck festival Saturday, April 22, in downtown Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Toni Westry takes a closer look at the products avaiable from Happiness Wax Melt Bakery during the Moms United food truck festival Saturday, April 22, in downtown Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Kinlee Price prepares to send a bean bag flying while playing during the Moms United food truck festival Saturday, April 22, in downtown Cedartown.
Those who were looking for something sweet or savory Saturday afternoon in downtown Cedartown were able to find a mixture of both in one spot while also helping out a good cause.
Moms United, a group dedicated to helping mothers who experience tragic events during childbirth, held a food truck festival on Stubbs Street and an adjacent parking lot to help raise money and spread the word about their organization.
“We're just spreading awareness to let moms know that we are here for you. We've got you. We're working with funeral homes and hospitals to show mom's that they are not alone,” said Neidra Chubb, founder of Moms United.
While it has existed for five years, the group recently earned non-profit status. And Saturday brought about its first big community event.
While featuring seven food trucks for visitors to check out as well as a number of vendors and kids activities, the event also included partnerships with downtown businesses, including establishments selling alcohol, with anyone purchasing a $5 wristband to be able to walk around the festival area with drinks with the proceeds going to the organization.
Tickets were sold for several raffle items, and Chubb’s older brother, NFL running back and former Cedartown High School standout Nick Chubb, took pictures with fans for a $5 donation to the organization.
Neidra Chubb said Mom's United is about mobilizing the community to stand behind mothers and provide support for them in their most difficult times, such as stillborn births, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or dealing with postpartum depression.
Chubb said her hope is to be able to provide mothers with smart baby monitors that fit on a baby's foot and monitor vital signs like heart rate and oxygen while they sleep. She also hopes to be an advocate to mothers who have lost a child and help take care of certain details of funeral arrangements.
"We want families to only have to focus on the grieving process," Chubb said. "And with the hospitals, we want to be on call to be able to offer prayer and support a family from the beginning and throughout their grieving journey."
Plans are already underway for the group’s annual walk down Main Street in Cedartown, with Oct. 28 set as the date. October is Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Awareness Month.