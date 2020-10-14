A couple of Polk County agencies received new vehicles last week as part of a continuing relationship with a local dealership.
Peach State Ford in Cedartown was able to deliver vehicles to both the Polk County Police Department and Polk County Animal Control last week. County police received two new 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors, while animal control took delivery of a new 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty special truck.
Arthur Banks, general manager of Peach State Ford, said they are very proud to have placed the winning bids for multiple Polk County Department vehicles over the past two years since taking ownership of Polk County's only new car dealership.
County vehicles were usually purchased outside of the county prior to Peach State’s participation.
Having a local dealership as the point of delivery for the vehicles allows the county to keep tax dollars spent locally and have a nearby point of service for any issues that may arise on the vehicles.
Todd Britt, general sales manager for Peach State Ford, said they help several local governments get new vehicles throughout the year.
“We are glad to be able to provide these to our local municipalities,” Britt said.