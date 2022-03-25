The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, which includes Polk County and Haralson County, has been awarded more than $860,000 in funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act that will be used to cut into the backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tallapoosa Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy stated in a release Friday that he had submitted an application for the grant through the Judicial Council of Georgia and its Ad Hoc Committee on ARPA Funding. He was recently notified that the circuit was awarded $860,230 set to go into effect on April 1.
The Committee, chaired by Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs, is overseeing the application process for the grants, and the Judicial Council’s Administrative Office of the Courts is facilitating the grant application, awarding, compliance, and reporting processes.
The funds will be awarded on a calendar-year basis, and all funds allocated to the judicial branch must be spent by December 31, 2024.
“I am pleased that the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit will receive these funds, allowing it to access additional resources and work through delayed cases,” Boggs said. “The Committee has now granted awards to 41 of the 50 judicial circuits in the state, and we are beginning to plan for the second year of the program.”
According to Murphy, the more than half of the total awarded will go to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office and the office of Polk County Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines. District Attorney Jack Browning’s office will receive $256,888, while $217,600 will go to the clerk’s office. Nearly $95,000 is earmarked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their work with the courts in transporting inmates and being in charge of security at Polk County Courthouse No. 1 and No. 2.
The Haralson County Superior Court Clerk’s office will receive $15,937, while the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is set for $11,705.
Murphy noted that the higher awards to Polk County reflect the significant additional expenses related to pending death penalty cases that have yet to be resolved.
The award to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit includes funding for a senior judge and staff to run an additional courtroom through December 2022, which will include at least seven weeks of jury trials, as well as funding for the administration of a death penalty case that has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Georgia’s judiciary operated under a Statewide Judicial Emergency Order from March 2020 through June 2021. The order placed necessary limitations on court operations to protect the health of those working in and coming to courthouses during this time but also resulted in a backlog of criminal and civil cases, particularly those requiring jury trials to resolve.
Since the order expired on June 30, 2021, courts have increased efforts to resolve cases, but the ongoing pandemic continues to limit the pace and scale of court operations as public health measures remain in place.
Additionally, new cases continue to be filed on top of the backlogs of cases that have built up over the course of the pandemic.