The new school year was preceded by a day of fun and games, along with some words of praise and encouragement, for several Polk County children.

With Polk School District beginning classes on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a group of local churches and volunteers once again brought the annual Youth Summerfest to Bert Wood Athletic Complex in Cedartown.

Local churches join forces to hold annual back-to-school event

Susan Crawford (right) helps visitors to Saturday’s Youth Summerfest get a free lunch as part of the event that is sponsored by several local churches and organizations.
Organizers hold an improptu game with children as they wait to get free backpacks and school supplies at the annual Youth Summerfest event in Cedartown on Saturday, July 30.
