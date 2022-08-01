A girl receives a free backpack containing new school supplies as part of the annual Youth Summerfest event at Bert Wood Athletic Complex in Cedartown on Saturday, July 30. The day included free food, clothing and games for kids who prepared to start back to Polk County schools on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Volunteer Gail Bowen trims a child’s hair during Youth Summerfest at Bert Wood Athletic Complex in Cedartown on Saturday, July 30. Children were able to get free haircuts and clothing as part of the event to kickoff the new school year.
Jeremy Stewart
Madison Moses slides on one of the inflatable play areas set up at Bert Wood Athletic Complex as part of Youth Summerfest on Saturday.
Jeremy Stewart
Second grader Benjamin Hernandez is handed a free backpack by a volunteer at Saturday’s Youth Summerfest in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams (right) and several players volunteered their time to help run activities for children at Saturday’s event.
Jeremy Stewart
Sisters Claire Buchanan (left) and Emma Buchanan stand near the distribution point for free backpacks during Saturday’s Youth Summerfest event in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Zariaah Milton gets a cup of lemonade from one of the booths at the annual Youth Summerfest event in Cedartown on Saturday.
Jeremy Stewart
Youth Summerfest organizers Courtney Ripoll (left) and Apostle Joy Fredrick of Rivers of Living Water Global Empowerment Ministries.
The new school year was preceded by a day of fun and games, along with some words of praise and encouragement, for several Polk County children.
With Polk School District beginning classes on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a group of local churches and volunteers once again brought the annual Youth Summerfest to Bert Wood Athletic Complex in Cedartown.
After kicking off with the Youth Summerfest Church Olympics, children were able to have fun with inflatables and games while taking advantage of free food, both through free lunches and free food bags for families to take home.
Also available were free haircuts for kids, lemonade and information from Atrium Health Floyd on healthier eating habits while Floyd EMS offered free blood pressure checks.
The day capped off with over 100 free backpacks handed out to kids complete with school supplies in each one. The supplies were separated by grades and volunteers made sure kids received one each.
Youth Summerfest has been a labor of love for many people and organizations. Saturday’s event included words of praise from many local pastors and church leaders, as well as singers.
The event is co-organized each year by Courtney Ripoll and Joy Fredrick of Rivers of Living Water Global Empowerment Ministries.