Local charities benefit from annual golf tournament

Several local charities were recently treated to brunch as well as provided funds raised through the HON Company Charity Golf Classic. Representatives from the five nonprofits joined HON officials at Pirkles in Cedartown on March 11.
Representatives from several local charities gathered recently for a special brunch held to honor the beneficiaries of the annual HON Company Charity Golf Classic.
The Cedartown industry hosted the brunch at Pirkle’s Deli in order to thank the work of each charity or group and present them with their portion of the proceeds raised through the tournament.
Billie Barnette with the HON Company welcomed the groups.
The HON Company Charity Golf Classic began in 2004 with the goal of funding a local toy drive. Over the years it has grown to include additional beneficiaries in Polk County.
“This outing is a great way to bring our suppliers, business partners and community together each year for a great cause. Besides the fun and fellowship, funds are raised to support important local charities. Each year the tournament has grown due to people who want to make a difference,” Barnette said.
The 17th Annual tournament was held at Meadow Lakes Golf Course on Oct. 21, 2021. Our supporters helped raise over $30,000 to provide funding for largely local beneficiaries. This year’s recipients include The Polk County Boys and Girls Club, Our House, The United Fund (Toys for Tots), Polk Health/Doug Sanders Foundation, Shriners Children’s Hospital, along with other community events and sponsorships.