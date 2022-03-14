Several local races will be decided in the May primary election, but only one will go the full distance to the general election in November.
The crowded 14th District Congressional race for the post currently held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene finished qualifying on Friday with six Republicans, three Democrats and one Libertarian.
As for Polk County and state races, all three county commission seats up for election will be decided in the May 24 primary, as will the 16th District Georgia House seat currently held by Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, since each race saw only Republican candidates qualify.
The non-partisan Superior Court Judge seat held by Meng Lim of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit is being contested by Cedartown lawyer Andrew Roper. That race will be decided on in the May primary as well.
Greene, R-Rome, is being challenged in the Republican primary by Paulding County businesswoman Jennifer Strahan, retired doctor Charles Lutin, James Haygood of Rydal, Acworth businessman Eric Cunningham and most recently Seth Synstelien from Acworth who qualified on Friday.
Three Democrats will also be fighting to challenge the winner of the Republican primary in November.
Former Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, Bremen veteran Marcus Flowers — who outraised Greene in the fourth quarter — and businesswoman Holly McCormack of Ringgold will all vie for the Democratic Party nod during the May primary.
Last but not least, Angela Pence of Chickamauga is also seeking the Congressional post. Since she is the sole candidate from the Libertarian Party she bypasses the primary and goes directly to the November general election.
Of the three Polk County Commission seats up for election this year, the District 2 post held by Linda Liles is the most heavily contested as a total of four GOP candidates qualified to run for the seat, including Liles.
Also in the race are Perry Barrett, Ricky Clark and Glenn Robinson. Clark and Robinson both ran for the seat along with Liles in 2020 as part of a special election following the resignation of Jennifer Hulsey. Liles defeated Clark in a runoff.
The other two county commission seats each have two Republican candidates vying for them.
The race for the District 1 seat held by Gary Martin will have Martin going up against James Vines, while District 3 incumbent Hal Floyd drew opposition from Jeff Hawkins.
The four Polk County Board of Education seats on the ballot this year have already been decided, barring any unforeseen events, as only one person qualified for each post.
Britt Madden Jr. will continue to serve District 1, Bernard Morgan — the lone Democrat incumbent in Polk County this year — qualified for his District 2 seat, while District 4 representative Vicki Mayes was the lone qualifier for her post.
The one departure came in the District 7 election as longtime school board member Tommy Sanders did not qualify. He is in his 31st year serving on the board.
Judith Renshaw was the only person to qualify for the post, making her the lone new member of the board when her term begins in January.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 primary election is April 25. Early voting with begin three weeks prior to election day and include two Saturdays.