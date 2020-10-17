Some of Polk County law enforcement and public service agencies will be part of a friendly competition to help boost blood donations and help out a good cause.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will host the Battle of the Badges community blood drive on Friday, Oct. 23, from 3-8 p.m. at the Polk County Emergency Management Agency building, 55 Cline Ingram Jackson Rd., Cedartown.
The American Red Cross is coordinating the drive and are testing every one that donates for COVID-19 antibodies. Blood is in short supply at hospitals and medical facilities across the country because of the current pandemic, and this is a fun way to give blood while helping out.
All donors will receive a Battle of the Badges T-shirt.
To schedule an appointment and for more information, go online to www.redcrossblood.org and search for PCSO or contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 779-749-2900.