We don’t think much about the fact that everyday, we’re writing a new chapter in history.
Oh sure, the day-to-day existence of life might seem so mundane and repetitive that we become blind to the moments happening around us. Yet from my 1,000 foot view of the world, I find myself constantly paying attention to the following concept: I am the first drafter of what is to be written in the future.
My Aunt Lori does a better job of describing this common occurrence in my life. She calls it “the stuff you find in cedar trunks later.” These are usually the newspaper clippings found when cleaning out a closet and finding a box, or the photo albums of old left dusty on a shelf to wait to be discovered by children and grandchildren later in life.
I’ve written a lot about youngsters in our community doing good, or organizations making donations to charities and nonprofits. There’s the stories of businesses opening or updates on their history in the community that are fun to delve into and find out interesting tidbits along the way. I feel grateful to be able to share these and so much more with the community. It’s a lot of fun.
Being the drafter of history, it falls to me to explain events on the ground, sometimes with incomplete amounts of information on hand.
For instance, just a few weeks ago we were all marching along as if the world wasn’t changing around us. Now we’re all being ordered to shelter in place on a state level unless it is necessary to get out and about among people.
So much can change in the world in the span of a few minutes and hours at this point in the civilized timeline that we don’t fully comprehend it all until it is too late for us to respond effectively and prevent disaster.
In fairness to this particular crisis we find humanity fighting, many of us were sucker punched by how fast the outbreak was going to hit. We didn’t completely understand what was happening, distracted as we were by a market that swung wildly down and erased fortunes in the process. Businesses are being forced to rethink their approach to daily operations. Some won’t survive the current and coming turmoil.
Yet with all that I’m reading, with what I’m hearing from people around the community on the phone and in a six-foot distance when in person, we are all unsure of what to make of living in a historical moment. We’re bungling the response to COVID-19 and potentially putting more people at risk because collectively we don’t know what to do with ourselves.
Maybe we should all try an exercise right here and now. After finishing this paragraph, go and grab a scrap of paper and a pen. When you’ve returned, write down what you’re feeling about the crisis and your future. Don’t worry, the words will be waiting for when you return.
Now when you’ve come back and finished the thought, I bet that a good deal of you wrote that you were scared. Maybe unsure. Anxious probably came up too.
All of those are valid and healthy feelings to have in an extended crisis. Mainly because we together as humans are unused to the idea of experiencing prolonged calamity in this way. We’ve not experienced this level of a pandemic since 1918, and it was as if history writers decided together it was worth a mention during World War I’s telling in the chapter on the early 1900’s, but not much more than that.
We don’t know what to do with ourselves in such a time because we’ve gone so long with so much medical advancement. When we don’t have a pill to cure what ails us we take to fear of the unknown. It scares us all because we don’t have all the answers about how a situation will play out.
Part of this is all of our fault together as a country. We wanted to still be able to move about freely without conscious thought about how that might play out for others around us who healthy or sick, can contract coronavirus and experience real problems.
We don’t consciously think about how COVID-19 can jump from one person to another without anyone being symptomatic in a crowd, and later sicken and kill the host it has taken over. The sad events around a funeral in Albany have proven that to be a real issue.
We must all remember too that each number reported having been tested and found with COVID-19 represents a real person, an individual with a family and friends and aspirations and hobbies. A person who embodies a whole host of memories and historical information.
Someone we shouldn’t lose because we didn’t follow the rules. As of Wednesday when I wrote this, the death toll was already at 139 people. I might not be able to prevent more immediate deaths, but I can do something about those in the future.
That is the disconnect we’ve had for a while when it comes to utilizing social media to communicate with one another, forgetting that behind the screen there is a real person with feelings and a life who can be hurt or helped by words on a website. Now it is time more than ever for us to come face to face with the reality behind statistics, online identities, and most importantly within our own selves when it comes to the fears we face on a daily basis.
We have to all take responsibility for what has happened. Not enough people followed the guidelines. Now like a kindergarten class that has lost recess because of a couple of kids being bad in the back of the classroom, we’ve all got to take our timeout with our heads down, lights off and in quiet contemplation of our actions.
It might do us all some good to be forced to undergo a shelter in place order for the next few days. I know that having already been ordered home from the office to work mobile that I am missing a lot of the human connection I need in order to do my job effectively. I know that you will too.
Yet this isn’t forever. We’re only being told to keep our heads down for the duration of recess, not for the end of time. So I plead for everyone to take Governor Kemp’s order seriously and shelter in place, to try and keep from getting too bored, and use this time to regroup.
We have a lot of work to do after this crisis is over. The quicker we’re all able to do so, the better for everyone.