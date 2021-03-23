Exercise is important to your overall health, but not every exercise is right for everyone. Depending on your, age, agility and wellness, some activities will likely be better than others as you work to stay in shape. If you are open to trying new things, there’s a good chance you can find a way to keep moving.
Try walking
One easy exercise you can do almost anywhere, inside and outside, is walking. While walking might not give you the same calorie burn you could receive from other more intensive exercises, it offers its own set of health benefits. And many people can enjoy walking through all stages of life.
Like many exercises, walking:
♦ Makes your heart healthier
♦ Can make you feel better overall
♦ Can help lower your blood sugar
♦ Aids your immune system
Some people like walking on a treadmill, listening to music. Others might like walking in the neighborhood where they live. Depending on where you work, walking during your lunch break is also an option. And another good thing about walking, is you can talk while you do it. Finding a walking buddy can make the experience even more enjoyable.
One piece of advice. Get some comfortable, well-cushioned shoes. They can make your feet, hips and back feel better.
Hitting the gym
The good thing about a gym membership is it provides you with a variety of different exercise opportunities and often there is someone there who can help create workouts that are perfect for you. Also, sometimes paying for something motivates us to use what we bought.
If you try out the different machines, you will likely find one you really enjoy that can get your heart racing. If the thought of walking on a treadmill for 45 minutes just isn’t for you, try an elliptical machine, stationary bike or rowing machine. Even better, mix it up and rotate from workout to workout.
Try walking for 15 minutes, biking for 15 minutes, using the elliptical for 15 minutes and then rowing for 15 minutes. That gives you an hour of cardio and uses most of the major muscle groups. It also fights off that feeling of being bored.
Racket sports rule
Activities like tennis, racquetball and pickleball, which is growing in popularity, are all excellent ways to get your heart pumping and have fun. Another benefit of these activities is that you do them with someone else, offering opportunities for friendship and camaraderie.
You will need to purchase some equipment, but the cost is reasonable and most rackets can last decades if properly cared for. All three sports can also be team sports, meaning you can play doubles. That helps make it more enjoyable if mobility is an issue. Racket sports also can improve your hand-eye coordination and improve your agility.
Remember the bicycle
Biking is a low-impact exercise that works your legs and your core. In northwest Georgia there are several great places to go for a pedal, including the Silver Comet Trail. It’s an exercise that lends itself to all age groups and is a great family activity.
Make sure, however, that you don’t skip the bike helmet. A bad fall on a bike can cause serious injury, and protecting your head is important.
These are just a few possibilities as you contemplate ways to get more activity into your daily life. Keep your expectations realistic, find something that works for you and keep moving.