If you are wondering how to keep your child engaged physically or have concerns about knowing if your little one is falling behind in their development, you’re not alone. Many parents are in the same boat.
Blocks, playdough and other toys are great for mastering fine motor skills, but don’t forget about gross motor skills, like running, which are just as important. They are also slowly learning problem-solving skills.
From running outdoors to kicking a ball and beyond, you can find activities that are full of fun while developmentally engaging for your child.
Here’s a quick guide, by age, of what your toddler should be working on:
One Year OldWithin the first year of life, a baby learns everything from their parents, such as how to pick up a toy to sitting, crawling and maybe even walking. Wow, what a year!
A 1-year-old should be able to:
♦ Pull up and stand alone
♦ Bang two toys together
♦ Put a block into a cup
♦ Grasp food with a thumb and forefinger (known as the pincer grasp)
Don’t worry if your 1-year-old hasn’t taken a step yet, but if he or she hasn’t tried rolling, crawling or cruising, you should talk to your pediatrician. Many 1 year olds can also wave and point.
At home, you can encourage fine motor skills by serving your 1-year-old finger foods and allowing them to play with blocks, playdough, sand and other sensory objects.
15 Months OldThree months doesn’t seem like long, but in baby years it’s an eternity. Toddlers learn so much from 12 to 15 months.
A 15-month-old should be able to:
♦ Start walking without assistance
♦ Bend down and pick up a toy and then stand back up unassisted
♦ Wave “bye”
Tap into their rapidly expanding mind’s creativity by allowing them to scribble with pencils, markers and crayons. You can also give your child a spoon or fork to begin eating with at this age — but be ready for a mess!
18 Months OldAnother three months have flown by. Now what? It’s time for perfecting fine motor skills.
An 18-month-old should be able to:
♦ Walk independently
♦ Climb onto furniture
♦ Feed themselves with hands and maybe a spoon
♦ Scribble
Help your 18-month-old develop fine motor skills by playing with blocks. They should be able to stack two cubes on top of one another. Kids this age are also fond of imitating their parents when they do household chores, so don’t be afraid to let your little one “help” with the cooking and cleaning.
18-month-olds should be able to remove articles of clothing, especially shoes, which most children this age cannot wait to take off. Having them assist you in getting themselves ready each morning is a great way to hone their fine motor skills as well.
Two Years OldYour toddler is now truly a person of their own — with likes, dislikes and demands. Watch out for that personality as they learn how to push buttons to get what they want!
A 2-year-old should be able to:
♦ Jump
♦ Run
♦ Throw a ball overhand
♦ Build a tower of four cubes
If you have a 2-year-old, it’s time to play ball! Kids of this age should be able to throw a ball overhand and will have established either right- or left-hand dominance.
Continue playing with blocks. Your 2-year-old should be able to build a tower of four cubes stacked on top of each other.
Three Years OldThree years down, a lifetime to go! This age is all about teaching and mastering independence.
A 3-year-old should be able to:
♦ Balance on one foot
♦ Jump forward
♦ Draw a vertical line
♦ Start to dress themselves
Encourage your 3-year-old to wash their own hands and brush their own teeth with your help and supervision to make sure it’s done right and safely. Let your little one’s imagination run wild with arts and crafts. Try providing paper and crayons to see what they’ll invent on their own. Your little one should be an efficient scribbler by this point.
You can also practice gross motor skills like jumping and kicking a ball outdoors.
Four Years OldYour toddler is growing up! And to prepare for school, there’s a lot they’ll perfect this year.
A 4-year-old should be able to:
♦ Balance on one foot for two seconds
♦ Copy a cross and a circle
♦ Draw a person with three parts
As your child gets older, they should have good control of their fine motor skills. By age four, they should be able to draw a person with three parts, including a head, body and limbs.
Don’t worry if your four-year-old can’t draw a triangle. Skills to copy that particular shape won’t come along until age six. You can also fine tune fine motor skills by having your four-year-old cut along a straight line or cut out a specific shape you’ve drawn for them. Please supervise them while using scissors.
You’re Doing GreatThe best advice for parents is to be involved, ask questions and get ready to play. Good parenting starts with caring and showing up. And remember playing with your child is the perfect way to hone their motor skills while providing fun bonding time for you both.
It’s worth repeating that every child develops at their own pace, and these milestones are just guidelines for tracking your child’s progress.
If you have specific questions about your child’s development or motor skills, contact your pediatrician.