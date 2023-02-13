Heart disease affects millions of Americans. While it remains the leading cause of death for both men and women, only half of individuals experience warning signs before an event such as a heart attack or stroke.

Preventing heart disease should be the goal. Behavior change — things like eating a heart-healthy diet, getting enough physical activity, keeping an eye on your weight, managing stress, not smoking, and taking medicines, if needed — are key to prevention.

Stephanie Durall is a BSN and Cardiac Center of Excellence Coordinator at Atrium Health Floyd.

