As summer is quickly approaching, we begin planning all of our fun summer activities. Beach trips, pool days, and barbeques are all made better with having delicious food around.
What’s better than a hotdog at your backyard barbeque? Or fried seafood at while visiting the Gulf Coast? Not much! But these foods may not always fit into your health goals. This summer lets focus on improving our nutrition while still enjoying are traditional favorites!
Branch out while barbecuing
♦ Try choosing leaner cuts of meat to grill that are lower in saturated fats such as chicken or turkey without the skin, lean ground beef, sirloin steaks, seafood, and lean pork chops. Maybe even trying plant-based grilled proteins such a grilled marinated tofu.
♦ Power your plate with plants! Maximize the nutrients in your meal by adding non-starchy vegetables to your plate whenever you can. Seasoned grilled veggies are a great way to add color and flavor to your plate. Aim for at least half of your plate to be non-starchy vegetables.
♦ For starches opt for grilled corn, roasted potatoes, or baked potatoes on the grill instead of chips and fries.
♦ Did you know grilled fruit is a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth after your summer meal? Try grilling fruit kabobs with pineapple and peaches or slices of watermelon to bring out unique flavors in our favorite summer fruits.
Have a plan on vacation
♦ Before your next road trip, take some time plan some healthy snacks for the journey. Not only can you prepare better-for-you snacks, but it will also save you money by not making frequent stops at a convenience store. Pair protein and carbohydrate for a balanced and fulfilling snacks such as roasted nuts and popcorn, fruit and string cheese, and peanut butter with whole grain crackers.
♦ Stay hydrated! Whether you are hiking or spending the day on the beach, the heat can get the best of you quickly. Drink no or reduced added sugar beverages throughout the day such a fruit infused water or sparkling water to meet your hydration goals. Even snacking on high-water content fruits such as watermelon and strawberries can provide great hydration.
♦ Try not to skip meals if you’re a planning a big dinner out on vacation. Typically, when we skip meals throughout the day it can lead to overeating at your evening meal. Having regular balanced meals through the day can help us enjoy our dinner without over-indulging.
While dining out, choose entrees that might offer both grilled and fried proteins such as surf and turf. Ordering a leaner cut of steak such a sirloin with a small portion of fried shrimp and pair with plenty of veggies to balance your plate.
Here are some delicious recipes for summer:
Sensational Chicken Burgers
Ingredients
♦ 1/2 lbs ground chicken breast
♦ 1/2 lbs ground chicken (mixed light and dark)
♦ 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (chopped, not in oil)
♦ 1/4 cup onion(s) (chopped)
♦ 1/4 cup fresh basil (chopped)
♦ 1/4 cup fresh flat Italian parsley (chopped)
♦ 4 garlic cloves(minced)
♦ 1/2 tsp fine sea salt
♦ 1/2 tsp black pepper (freshly cracked)
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together and form 4 patties. Grill 3—4 minutes on each side and serve with guacamole.
2. Serve on a whole wheat bun with your favorite toppings and a side of grilled veggies
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Nutrition Facts: Calories: 165 (1 burger patty), Protein: 24g, Total Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 1.7g, Total Carbohydrates: 4g
Sparkling Strawberry Mint Water
Ingredients
♦ 3 1/2 cups sparkling water (divided)
♦ 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
♦ 4 large fresh mint leaves plus 4 mint sprigs (divided)
♦ 4 large fresh strawberries (stemmed)
Directions
1. Puree the strawberries, mint leaves, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup of the sparkling water in a blender on low speed until smooth, at least 30 seconds.
2. Pour the puree into a serving pitcher. Very slowly pour in the remaining sparkling water.
3. Serve chilled over ice in tall beverage glasses. Garnish each with a sprig of fresh mint.
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Nutrition Facts (Per 1 Cup Serving): Calories: 5, Protein: 0g, Fat: 0g, Total Carbohydrate: 2g with 1g Sugar