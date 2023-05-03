As summer is quickly approaching, we begin planning all of our fun summer activities. Beach trips, pool days, and barbeques are all made better with having delicious food around.

What’s better than a hotdog at your backyard barbeque? Or fried seafood at while visiting the Gulf Coast? Not much! But these foods may not always fit into your health goals. This summer lets focus on improving our nutrition while still enjoying are traditional favorites!

Sue Brown is the Clinical Nutrition Manager at Atrium Health Floyd.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In