Many of us are office workers. That means we sit to eat breakfast, driving to work, at our desks, driving home, while eating dinner, then while watching television or using a computer at home.
It is very easy to sit too much, but to reduce our risk of health problems, it’s important to be aware of how much you’re still and incorporate more movement throughout the day.
But if your job requires you to be behind a computer screen for much of the day, what can you do? Here are some tips:
Break it up — Experts suggest getting up from your desk to move about every 30 minutes if possible.
Create a schedule — You schedule work meetings, doctor appointments, dinner with friends. Why not schedule exercise?
Get moving at work — Take a walk at lunch. Use the stairs. Stand during phone calls. Walk to a colleague’s desk instead of calling or emailing. Eat lunch away from your desk. Drink more water. Filling your water bottle helps keep you moving!
Sit correctly — When you are sitting, make sure you are doing it the right way. Your feet should be flat on the floor and your knees level with your hips at a 90° angle. If your chair does not offer lumbar support, put a pillow or a cushion between the curve in your lower back and the back of the chair.
Work out after work — On average, men and women report that after work, they watch television for roughly 2.5 hours a day — that is more sitting! If the weather permits, get off the sofa and take a short walk around your home. Even walking the dog is exercise. Do household chores. Mow the yard. Even standing to wash the dishes is some exercise, which is always better than none.
Exercise at your desk — You can do stretching, muscle-strengthening, and even aerobic exercises right at your desk. Try these the next time you are at work:
Desk push up: While standing, lean forward and place your hands on your desk. Do semi-vertical pushups. If you have trouble doing regular push-ups this will slowly help you to get stronger.
Run: Run in place for 60 seconds.
Football Drill: Tap your feet in place while seated for 30 seconds, 3 to 5 times.
Calf Raises: Stand in front of something you can hold on to for balance. Stand on your toes, raising your heels off the floor and slowly lower them. Do 20 reps.
Boxing: Stand up and perform air punches for 30 seconds.
Jumping Jacks: They are not just for kids! Do 60 seconds worth.
Stretching: Use stretching techniques to prevent stiffness in your neck, shoulders, arms and wrists.
Seated Leg Raises: Tone your leg muscles by sitting up straight and raising each leg up and down in a slow, controlled manner for 15 to 20 reps, followed by a 15 to 20 second hold at the top.
Desk Triceps Dips: Turn facing away from your desk and reach behind you to place your hands on the desk. Keeping your knees bent at a 90-degree angle, slowly lower your body, keeping your elbows facing back. Repeat 15 or 20 times.
Todd Thompson is a physician at Atrium Health Floyd Primary Care Family Medicine Polk.