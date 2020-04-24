If you think you are having a heart attack or a stroke, ignoring the signs can only make matters worse. Every second matters.
Red flag symptoms like chest pain, acute onset of shortness of breath, acute weakness in an arm or leg required emergency care in the past, and they require emergency care now.
These symptoms need to be taken seriously. While it may seem like you are exercising caution by not calling 911 because you are afraid of contracting COVID-19, you are actually putting your health in danger by failing to take action.
Heart Attack symptoms:
• Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes — it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
• Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
• Shortness of breath.
• Cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
Stroke symptoms:
• Face Drooping. Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
• Arm Weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
• Speech Difficulty. Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like “the sky is blue.” Is the sentence repeated correctly?
Polk Medical Center’s Emergency Department is taking steps to ensure the safety of patients and staff. Patients seeking emergency treatment are being screened and those who have respiratory symptoms are given masks and being sequestered.
Caregivers are wearing respirators and other protective items when seeing all patients to prevent the spread of any illnesses. Between patients, their gowns and gloves are replaced with clean ones.
Patient requiring transport in a Floyd ambulance are also in good hands. First responders are wearing personal protection equipment and face masks and to make sure patients and staff are protected. Ambulances are also thoroughly cleaned between each patient transport.