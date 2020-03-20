For years, Floyd leaders have met every morning in what we call a safety huddle. The meeting, which includes doctors, nurses and other clinicians, as well as hospital executives, looks at two of the biggest issues we discuss every day.
Have we done all we can do to make sure our patients receive the best possible care? How can we do it better?
That forward thinking has positioned our health system to provide lifesaving care during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak that our community can count on. We continue to collaborate with other health care providers and various state leaders to help formulate an action plan for northwest Georgia and the entire state.
It is our earnest prayer that all members of our community stay safe. And it was our earnest planning that is ensuring you will get the safe, effective care you need when you visit one of our locations.
Because of processes already in place and our ability to respond quickly to an ever-changing situation, Floyd was poised quickly to respond:
• Floyd Medical Center already had special rooms in place that isolate infectious patients and feature specialized ventilation systems that prevent the exchange of air with other areas of the facility. That means that COVID-19 patients being treated here do not pose a health threat to other patients. We have also created more such rooms in the northeast wing of our facility.
• Our staff participates in drills and training routinely to maintain a state of continual readiness, and our caregivers use personal protective equipment when caring for any patient suspected of having an infectious disease.
• We have implemented a No Visitor policy at Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center or Cherokee Medical Center. The restrictions also apply to outpatient services such as Physical Therapy & Rehab, Wound Care, Imaging Services, Outpatient Diabetes as well as Floyd Primary Care and Floyd Urgent Care. There are some allowable exceptions.
Sometimes little things aren’t so little. A big message stressed in the fight against COVID-19 is the importance of handwashing. At Floyd, we practice what we preach.
We were honored earlier this year for our continuing campaign to reduce hospital acquired infections, largely through a focus on handwashing.
The effort to increase hand hygiene compliance and reduce infections earned Floyd the Brilliance Award from Vizient Southern States.
After implementing electronic hand hygiene monitoring technology, our system has reduced hospital-acquired infections by 75 percent.
We are asking members of the community to continue to do what they can to prevent the spread of the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Put distance between yourself and other people.
• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care
If you see someone in scrubs, give them a word of encouragement and thank them for a job well done, for stepping up and caring for our community. I am grateful for our team and we want you to have the confidence of knowing that we are here to take care of you.