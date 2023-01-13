The start of a new year is a great time to take stock of your overall health, mentally, spiritually and physically. For most of us, New Year’s resolutions are based on exercise regimens or diet plans. Those are admirable, but don’t forget your emotional and spiritual side.
Here are few tips for a happier, healthier you:
1. Give thanks
It’s easy to lose sight of the good things in life, but spending a few minutes each day to remember all the things we’re thankful for can transform our attitude. Focus on the good in your life. Before you go to sleep, think about what you’re grateful for. Say it out loud or write it down. Staying positive is less stressful overall and keeps your heart healthy, too.
2. Connect with people
Friends, family, coworkers, even pets — taking the time to connect on a personal level goes a long way toward boosting your health and happiness. Companionship is very important. Keep up your relationships with friends and family.
It’s easy to get into coexisting mode, but if you don’t take time to disconnect from the world and connect with each other, your relationships will suffer. Pets are a big part of this as well. It’s been proven that pets help lower blood pressure. It’s also great to come home to someone that always lives in the moment, because they teach us to live that way too.
3. Get enough sleep
Sleep is important for health — and unfortunately, most of us don’t get enough. We take sleep for granted: it gets short-changed, which leads to increased stress and decreased focus. Aim for at least seven hours and make it a habit. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Give your body time to get used to getting adequate sleep and make sure you go to bed at a similar time most (ideally all) nights. Getting up early helps too – it will reset your circadian rhythm and ensure that you’ll be ready for bed as the light fades each day.
4. Drink more water
We hear it all the time, but most of us still forget to stay hydrated throughout the day. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. Start with a big glass in the morning so you can’t avoid it. Not only does water help your skin, but it boosts your metabolism and benefits every part of your body. If you don’t like the taste of water, consider squeezing fresh lemon into it or infusing it with berries, melon or cucumber.
5. Eat mindfully
In today’s overworked and under-rested world, eating mindfully is a tip that can bring us balance. When you slow down and pay attention to your food, you’re better able to hear the cues your body gives you. It will tell you when you’re full, how you actually feel about the food you’re putting into it and also aids digestion – you’re more likely to take the time to properly chew your food, which puts less strain on your stomach.
6. Head outside
Nature is healing. It has the ability to wash away a stressful week and balance your mood. You’ll be better at work and at home if you’re balanced. Taking a Friday off and drive to the beach or the mountains helps but you can also reap the restorative benefits from sitting in a park or strolling your neighborhood.
7. Do something creative
It doesn’t matter that you’re not a budding Picasso; just do something that exercises the right side of your brain. This can mean having an “art day” with family and friends, taking up a class like pottery, doing a little creative writing or even going off the recipe book for an evening and inventing something all your own. When we create, we automatically build our sense of self – fueling our passion and purpose in the world.
8. Take time to unwind
This looks different to different people. Maybe you like to light candles and take a bath, or meditate for a few minutes every day. Whatever you do, try and clear your mind, focusing all your energy on the moment. Not only will you get more out of your unwind time, but you’ll be more patient and relaxed in other areas of your life, too.
This is a really simple one, and it doesn’t require a trip to the gym. Mindful breathing is important for de-stressing as well.
9. Exercise regularly
Commit to regular exercise first thing in the morning. Not only will your mental focus be better throughout the day, but every level of your life will be improved – from your sleep habits to your metabolism. Starting a new routine will be tough for the first couple weeks but after a while your body will crave it and it will almost be a necessity.
10. Top your own list
Putting you on your list is incredibly important. Even for those young moms and dads, you have to put yourself near the top of your own list. You might feel guilty, but ultimately you’ll be better parents. Taking time to nurture yourself makes you more available in other ways.